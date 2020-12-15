Can Trump give his kids a get-out-of-jail-free card?

Anticipating President Donald Trump’s likely end-of-term pardon spree, many commentators have suggested that given the breadth of the pardon power as set out in the Constitution, it would be lawful — if galling — for the president to issue proclamations that let his family off the hook for any and all federal offenses committed during his administration.

But it’s not so simple. A stronger case can be made that Trump cannot constitutionally wipe the slate clean for his kids.

Start with a point that everyone this side of Rudy Giuliani would acknowledge. Despite the Constitution’s categorical wording — it sweepingly authorizes the president to “grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States” — not everything goes. The pardon authority can’t be construed to allow a president to commit a crime or to violate constitutional principles in exercising it. He or she couldn’t decide, for instance, that only members of a particular racial group could be pardoned or begin selling reprieves to the highest bidder.