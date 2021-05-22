Can Trump outmaneuver New York’s criminal probes?

The Washington Post reported that James notified the Trumps in late April that her investigation had converted into a criminal probe, and it’s not clear why her office decided to disclose that fact Tuesday evening. The Trumps have played hardball with James’ team, by refusing to comply with subpoenas and openly criticizing her investigation as groundless and politically motivated. One of the former president’s sons, Eric, initially refused last year to be deposed by James’ office until after the presidential election in November. A New York judge wound up ordering Eric to sit for a deposition before then.

James’ lawyers deposed the Trumps’ longtime accountant, Allen Weisselberg, last year but the interview ended prematurely after they asked if he had already testified before a grand jury.

Weisselberg has worked for the Trump Organization since the 1970s and knows where all of the financial bodies are buried. Vance’s office has also targeted him in what appears to be an effort to flip him and secure his testimony against Trump. Weisselberg has been fiercely loyal to Trump over the years, though he must also be well aware that loyalty flows only one way in Trump’s world. If James and Vance continue to pressure Weisselberg, and his own legal exposure worsens, he may end up testifying against the former president.