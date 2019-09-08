Cartoon of the day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Clay Bennett editorial cartoon Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Clay Bennett editorial cartoon × Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other REMAX GOLD NAPA/SHERE DAVIS - Ad from 2019-09-05 Sep 5, 2019 Remax Gold Napa - Shere Davis 802 Vallejo St, Napa, CA 94559 707-738-0225 Sale NAPA POWER EQUIPMENT - Ad from 2019-09-05 Sep 5, 2019 Napa Power Equipment 3145 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558 707-253-0468 Website Ads Transportation CHARLES M SCHULZ SONOMA CO AIRPORT STS - Ad from 2019-09-08 6 hrs ago CHARLES M SCHULZ SONOMA CO AIRPORT STS 2290 AIRPORT BLVD, SANTA ROSA, CA 95403 707-565-7243 Website Office S2-RCU MEMBERSHIP - Ad from 2019-09-08 6 hrs ago Redwood Credit Union Napa 1705 1st Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-545-4000 Education NAPA STEM ACADEMY - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 NAPA STEM Academy 2020 Redwood Road, Napa, CA 94558 707-641-4411 Currently Open Website Other NAPA SANITATION DISTRICT - Ad from 2019-09-08 6 hrs ago Napa Sanitation District Business Office 935 Hartle Ct, Napa, CA 94559 707-258-6000 Construction CRAIKER ARCHITECTS - Ad from 2019-09-04 Sep 4, 2019 Craiker Associates Architects & Planners 3154 Browns Valley Road, Napa, CA 94559 707-224-5060 Website Ads Sale BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - Ad from 2019-09-08 6 hrs ago Berkshire Hathaway 1900 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-402-8200 Finance BANK OF STOCKTON AVP MARKETING - Ad from 2019-09-08 6 hrs ago Bank of Stockton Avp Marketing 301 E. MINER AVENUE, STOCKTON, CA 95202 209-929-1453 Health 1st Custom Digital Hearing Aid Center - Ad from 2019-09-08 6 hrs ago 1st Custom Digital Hearing Aid Center 3179 Solano Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-235-2409