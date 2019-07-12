Cartoon of the day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Lisa Benson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Lisa Benson editorial cartoon × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Car NAPA TIRE - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Sale NAPA VALLEY HEARTH - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Napa Valley Hearth 1527 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94559 707-255-6854 Website Ads Service NAPA DOWNTOWN MERCHANTS-PROMOTION - Ad from 2019-07-09 Jul 9, 2019 Transportation CHARLES SCHULZ SONOMA CO AIRPORT/AMERICAN AIRLINES - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Charles Schulz Sonoma Co Airport/american Airlines 2290 AIRPORT BLVD, SANTA ROSA, CA 95403 707-565-7243 Office CNPA Ad Services-ADVENTIST HEALTH ST HELENA - Ad from 2019-07-12 6 hrs ago Adventist Health St. Helena 10 Woodland Rd, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3611 Website Sale DOTTY HOPKINS & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Dotty Hopkins & Associates 1932 SIERRA AVE, Napa, CA 94558 707-815-7630 Service CATALYST MARKETING COMPANY/TWIN PINE CASINO - Ad from 2019-07-11 Jul 11, 2019 Service THE MEADOWS OF NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-07-11 Jul 11, 2019 Finance FIRST REPUBLIC BANK - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Home SHAW PLUMBING - Ad from 2019-07-06 Jul 6, 2019 Shaw Plumbing 707-942-6754 Website Ads