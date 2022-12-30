Steve Kelley editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Steve Kelley editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Steve Breen editorial cartoon
John Deering editorial cartoon
There is fear that the current tech bubble burst will be like what the country experienced in the late 1990s. Technology has infiltrated every facet of society and every industry. The primary headwind was often finding and affording the tech talent to facilitate advances and discoveries. What will end up being the losses in the tech industry will be the gains for traditional industries, columnist Sheldon Jacobson says.
It’s been one year since the last monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment was issued. For six months in 2021, these payments reached more than 61 million children. They lifted nearly 4 million children above the poverty line, reducing hunger and housing insecurity while improving household health and well-being. But when lawmakers refused to extend the program and those payments ended, these gains were swiftly undone. Child poverty shot back up and many families again went hungry, columnist Shailly Gupta Barnes says.
Gary Markstein editorial cartoon
In the end, giving to charities is one tangible way you can advance your personal vision for making the world just a little bit better, columnist Brian Backe says.
What is clear is that housing stability matters, and that housing instability is a bigger problem than our current systems are set up to address, columnist R. Neil Greene says.
Al Goodwyn editorial cartoon
Marshall Ramsey editorial cartoon
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.