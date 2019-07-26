Cartoon of the day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jeff Danziger Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Napanewsnow Commentary Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Sale COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 COLDWELL BANKER 1775 LINCOLN AVE, NAPA, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Service CLAFFEY AND ROTA-ADVERTISING - Ad from 2019-07-25 Jul 25, 2019 Claffey and Rota Funeral Home 1975 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-224-5210 Website Ads Sale Rika Optique - Ad from 2019-07-26 6 hrs ago Sale PALLADIUM FINE JEWELRY - Ad from 2019-07-25 Jul 25, 2019 Palladium Fine Jewelry 1339 MAIN STREET, ST HELENA, CA 94574 707-963-5900 Service NAPA DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-07-26 6 hrs ago Napa Dermatology Associates 1700 SECOND ST STE 220, Napa, CA 94559 707-252-2931 Other Retail House - Ad from 2019-07-26 6 hrs ago Service HOME HELPERS - Ad from 2019-07-25 Jul 25, 2019 Sale PET CLUB - Ad from 2019-07-24 Jul 24, 2019 Pet Club 3535 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 510-595-8120 Sale DAISY - Ad from 2019-07-20 Updated Jul 23, 2019 Daisy Clothing Boutique 1332 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-2154 Website Ads Home A-1 GUARANTEED HEATING & AIR - Ad from 2019-07-26 6 hrs ago A-1 Guaranteed Heating & Air 1768 Broadway, Vallejo, CA 94589 707-645-0734 Website Ads