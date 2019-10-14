Cartoon of the Day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Signe Wilkinson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Signe Wilkinson editorial cartoon × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Sale BETTER HOMES GARDENS/WINE COUNTRY GROUP - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 BETTER HOMES GARDENS/WINE COUNTRY GROUP 470 FIRST ST EAST, SONOMA, CA 94576 707-939-2082 Office STOREFRONT POLITICAL MEDIA - Ad from 2019-10-09 Oct 9, 2019 Sale SEBASTIANI THEATER - Ad from 2019-10-10 Oct 10, 2019 Sebastiani Theater 1021 Central, Sonoma, CA 95476 707-996-9756 Sale BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Berkshire Hathaway 1900 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-402-8200 Sale WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950 Sale NAPA GOLD & SILVER - Ad from 2019-10-09 Oct 9, 2019 Napa Gold & Silver 3053 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558 707-252-2188 Website Ads Medical CNPA Ad Services-ADVENTIST HEALTH ST HELENA - Ad from 2019-10-10 Oct 10, 2019 Adventist Health St. Helena 10 Woodland Rd, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3611 Website Other GOLDEN GATE SOTHEBYS INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Heritage Sotheby's International Realty 780 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-3434 Cleaning STANLEY STEEMER - Ad from 2019-10-08 Oct 8, 2019 Stanley Steemer Napa 1758 Industrial Way #210, Napa, CA 94559 707-226-6466 Website Ads Other PACIFIC UNION INTNL, INC. - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Pacific Union International 1508 Main St, Saint Helena, CA 94574 707-967-1340