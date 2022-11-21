Andy Marlette editorial cartoon
Andy Marlette editorial cartoon
When thinking about a public good, like education, the needs of the many outweigh that of the few. The district has more than 16,000 students, disproportionately low-income and/or from families of color compared to the county’s overall demographics. They will be hurt by the Mayacamas charter., and NVUSD was correct to continue this fight.
What can good people do about this rising tide of antisemitism? How do we fight it?
The first thing that we need to do is to call it out. Name it. Identify the expression of hatred and the person spreading it. Whether you are a Jew or a friend, neighbor or co-worker of someone who is Jewish, everyone needs to be vigilant. This is a communal effort.
Bob Gorrell editorial cartoon
Steve Benson editorial cartoon
Andy Marlette editorial cartoon
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Al Goodwyn editorial cartoon
John Deering editorial cartoon
The K-12 schools have all gone back to in-person instruction, many jobs have moved or are in the process of moving back to the office and critical jobs continue to see clients in person.
Together, the members of the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Napa County, are launching the "Mi Familia, Mi Communidad" campaign to inspire Napa County residents to build a resilient community that is safe and supportive for our kids and families.
