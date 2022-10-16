Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Steve Kelley editorial cartoon
Based on her Planning Commission experience and social services background, the Napa Valley Register editorial board believes Joelle Gallagher is the best choice in the District 1 supervisor race.
Andy Marlette editorial cartoon
Al Goodwyn editorial cartoon
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Thomas M. Ramsey editorial cartoon
Our democracy is in peril, and increasing the number of people who vote is both the salve and the solution. Napa County residents need to do their part and vote!
Steve Breen editorial cartoon
This October, we have several compelling reasons to think about the energy we depend on. For one, a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine have sent costs soaring. And climate change, a result of the burning of fossil fuels, is taking an ever-greater toll in wildfires, hurricanes, floods and deadly heat waves, columnist Larissa Johnson says.
Anxiousness over getting sick has been replaced with a palpable fear of getting back to pre-pandemic life — going to group events, going back to the office each day, getting out of our box. Maintaining a status quo is easy. Change? Not so much. The pandemic imposed upon all of us a new status quo of doing, questioning and living less. Taking the easy way out was, well, easier, columnists Julie and David Bulitt say.
