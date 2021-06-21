CMYK version
New bill would limit sky-high fees that enrich utilities at the expense of ratepayers, but legislators may need a push, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says.
The state should build on South Dakota’s model for ensuring that those with civil law issues don’t have to go it alone, law student Kevin Frazier argues.
What we call assault weapons have become so commonplace they may now be protected by the 2nd Amendment, columnist George Skelton says.
The ruling last week by a San Diego judge is wrong as a matter of constitutional law and of common sense, Berkeley law dean Erwin Chemerinsky says.
The 7-2 decision was a nice reminder that most members of the court’s conservative majority can still exercise common sense even in cases where the Republican base is fired up, columnist Noah Feldman says.
