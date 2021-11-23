Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Individualism may be the ultimate form of American conformity, two psychologists say.
Instead of delivering innovations to stop climate change, companies are remarketing fossil fuels as clean fuels, says Sara Gersen, a clean energy attorney on Earthjustice’s Right to Zero campaign.
For decades, when Napa County was in need, the Napa Valley Vintners have stepped up to help, the Editorial Board says.
California voters approved an initiative in 1986 that allowed citizen enforcement of pollution laws and exposure to toxic chemicals, author Paul Kronenberg says.
An alliance of groups should come together to address the issue of homeownership for marginalized communities, say officials of California Community Builders.
County child welfare leaders and social workers are stymied by a lack of tools needed to best support foster youth, says Cathy Senderling-McDonald, executive director of County Welfare Directors Association of California.
It embodies the ugliness at the heart of the radicalized Republican Party, which cannot bring itself to condemn white male violence, but rather condones and even cultivates it, columnist Jean Guerrero says.
