Cartoon of the day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Lisa Benson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Lisa Benson editorial cartoon × Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you: Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other PACIFIC UNION INTNL, INC. - Ad from 2019-12-08 Dec 8, 2019 Pacific Union International 1508 Main St, Saint Helena, CA 94574 707-967-1340 Furniture CUSTOM HOUSE - Ad from 2019-12-08 Dec 8, 2019 Custom House Furniture 706 Trancas Street, Napa, CA 94558 707-224-5544 Website Ads Construction St Helena Appliance - Ad from 2019-12-12 Dec 12, 2019 St. Helena Appliance Service 360 Mccormick St, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-4122 Website Other REMAX GOLD NAPA/SHERE DAVIS - Ad from 2019-12-14 6 hrs ago Remax Gold Napa - Shere Davis 802 Vallejo St, Napa, CA 94559 707-738-0225 Accountant HEARTS & SCIENCE - Ad from 2019-12-13 Dec 13, 2019 HEARTS & SCIENCE 195 BROADWAY FL 29, NEW YORK, NY 10007 646-496-4905 Sale VAN WINDEN GARDEN CENTER - Ad from 2019-12-11 Dec 11, 2019 Van Winden Garden Center 1805 Pueblo Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-255-8400 Service BLUE NOTE NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-12-12 Dec 12, 2019 Blue Note Napa 1030 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-880-2300 Website Ads Other ADVANCED AUTOBODY - Ad from 2019-12-08 Dec 8, 2019 Advanced Auto Body Center 2497 2nd Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-226-9693 Website Ads Service CATALYST MARKETING COMPANY/TWIN PINE CASINO - Ad from 2019-12-12 Dec 12, 2019 TWIN PINE CASINO 22223 CA-29, Middletown, CA 95461 800-564-4872 Sale NAPA GOLD & SILVER - Ad from 2019-12-09 Dec 9, 2019 Napa Gold & Silver 3053 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558 707-252-2188 Website Ads