Cartoon of the day 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jack Ohman, Sacramento Bee Jack Ohman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jack Ohman editorial cartoon × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Furniture MANCINIS SLEEP WORLD - Ad from 2019-11-29 Nov 29, 2019 Sale WILLIAMSON & CO. - Ad from 2019-11-27 Nov 27, 2019 WILLIAMSON & CO. 1267 NAPA TOWN CENTER, NAPA, CA 94559 707-224-5284 Furniture LAINEYS FURNITURE FOR LIVING - Ad from 2019-11-28 Nov 28, 2019 Lainey's Furniture For Living 395 E Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville, CA 95688 707-449-6385 Finance FIRST REPUBLIC BANK - Ad from 2019-12-01 Dec 1, 2019 First Republic Bank 111 PINE ST, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111 415-364-4315 Home A-1 GUARANTEED HEATING & AIR - Ad from 2019-12-03 7 hrs ago A-1 Guaranteed Heating & Air 1768 Broadway, Vallejo, CA 94589 707-645-0734 Website Ads Medical VALLEY DERMATOLOGY AND PLASTIC SURGERY - Ad from 2019-12-03 7 hrs ago Napa Dermatology and Laser 1175 TRANCAS STREET, Napa, CA 94558 707-927-3508 Medical EYE CARE CENTER OF NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-11-28 Nov 28, 2019 Eye Care Center Of Napa Valley 895 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 707-252-2020 Website Other PACIFIC UNION INTNL, INC. - Ad from 2019-12-01 Dec 1, 2019 Pacific Union International 1508 Main St, Saint Helena, CA 94574 707-967-1340 Other CALIFORNIA OUTDOOR PROPERTIES - Ad from 2019-11-28 Nov 28, 2019 California Outdoor Properties 4338 Berryessa Knoxville Rd, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-0224 Floor OTTOMAN ART - Ad from 2019-11-28 Nov 28, 2019 OTTOMAN ART 1226-1228 Main Street, Saint Helena, CA 94574 707-963-9300 Website Ads