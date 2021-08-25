Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Just think of the diseases that have been conquered by vaccines in the U.S. since I was a child, columnist George Skelton says.
Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder is associating himself with a notorious purveyor of misinformation, racism, and conspiracy theories, columnist Yousef Baig says.
The Democrats have botched their recall options: No prominent Democrat officially has entered the recall race. As a result, conservative talk-show host Larry Elder, the leading contender, could be elected with 18% of the vote, history professor Ralph E. Shaffer says.
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
I wasn’t surprised to hear California has a reparations committee, and I do know we each bear some part of the collective responsibility for the injustices perpetrated by any government of which we are a part — and in my case, perpetrated by my family, says poet Lois Requist.
