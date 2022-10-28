Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
For at least 15 years, it has become nearly cliché that Californians are moving to Texas, where jobs abound and the price of housing is far cheaper. But nearly unnoticed is the traffic that has long headed the other way from the Lone Star State to the Golden State, where between 35,000 and 40,000 Texans move annually regardless of economic conditions, columnist Richard Parker says.
Chip Bok editorial cartoon
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Chris Britt editorial cartoon
Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon
Winter is coming, and so are new COVID-19 variants. Based on the last two years, expect a botched national response when, not if, the winter surge comes, columnist Dipti S. Barot says.
Lisa Jarvis: Gender-affirming care is not harming kids. The harm comes from a society that can’t support their mere existence.
Based on her Planning Commission experience and social services background, the Napa Valley Register editorial board believes Joelle Gallagher is the best choice in the District 1 supervisor race.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.