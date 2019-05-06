Cartoon of the day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jack Ohman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jack Ohman editorial cartoon × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Ad Vault ASHLEY FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC - Ad from 2019-05-02 May 2, 2019 Ashley Furniture Home Stores 4865 Auto Plaza Court, Fairfield, CA 94534 707-864-3537 Website Ad Vault MeringCarson - Ad from 2019-05-05 May 5, 2019 Visit Napa Valley 1001 Second Street, Suite 330, Napa, CA 94558 707-226-5013 Website Ad Vault 113593-1.pdf May 2, 2019 Heat A-1 GUARANTEED HEATING & AIR - Ad from 2019-05-05 May 5, 2019 A-1 Guaranteed Heating & Air 1768 Broadway, Vallejo, CA 94589 707-645-0734 Website Ads Heat A-1 GUARANTEED HEATING & AIR - Ad from 2019-05-05 May 5, 2019 A-1 Guaranteed Heating & Air 1768 Broadway, Vallejo, CA 94589 707-645-0734 Website Ads Ad Vault HIRED HANDS, INC. - Ad from 2019-05-05 May 5, 2019 Hired Hands 10 Commercial Blvd Ste 102, Novato, CA 94949 415-884-4343 Ad Vault 113696-1.pdf May 3, 2019 Ad Vault BLUE NOTE NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-05-02 May 2, 2019 Blue Note Napa 1030 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-880-2300 Website Ads Ad Vault 113602-2.pdf May 2, 2019 Ad Vault 113613-1.pdf May 2, 2019