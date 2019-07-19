Cartoon of the day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Signe cartoon TOON19 Mars Immigration Signe Wilkinson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Signe Wilkinson editorial cartoon × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Napanewsnow Commentary Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Sale PALLADIUM FINE JEWELRY - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Palladium Fine Jewelry 1339 MAIN STREET, ST HELENA, CA 94574 707-963-5900 Other Retail House - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 Finance BANK OF STOCKTON AVP MARKETING - Ad from 2019-07-19 6 hrs ago Bank of Stockton Avp Marketing 301 E. MINER AVENUE, STOCKTON, CA 95202 209-929-1453 Sale PATINA ESTATE & FINE JEWELRY - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Patina Estate & Fine Jewelry 1342 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-5445 Website Furniture OLD TOWN FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-07-13 Jul 13, 2019 Old Town Furniture 395 East Monte Vista, Vacaville, CA 95688 707-449-9710 Website Sale COLDWELL BANKER BOV/STEVE GREGORY - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 Coldwell Banker Bov 1775 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94559 707-252-5528 Service LUCKY PENNY PRODUCTIONS INC - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Lucky Penny Productions Inc 1758 Industrial Way Suite 208, Napa, CA 94558 707-266-6305 Website Furniture LAINEYS FURNITURE FOR LIVING - Ad from 2019-07-13 Jul 13, 2019 Lainey's Furniture For Living 395 E Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville, CA 95688 707-449-6385 Sale Wine Country Coin-Gold-Silver - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Other BETTER HOMES GARDENS/WINE COUNTRY GROUP - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 BETTER HOMES GARDENS/WINE COUNTRY GROUP 470 FIRST ST EAST, SONOMA, CA 94576 707-939-2082