Most of his traditional allies in the California Democratic establishment are living up to the national reputation they long ago earned as knee-jerk, tax-and-spend, out-of-control liberals, columnist George Skelton says.
While the Biden administration rushes to put the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation’s rear-view mirror ahead of the midterm elections, its premature decision to declare the pandemic “over” threatens to further erode Republican support for prevention efforts. But even more importantly, it hides a looming crisis of the administration’s own making, columnist Joseph Harris says.