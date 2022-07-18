Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Pediatrician Neil Stone says that there’s no “secret” for staying COVID-19 free because there’s just too much luck involved.
How can we be living in a country where a child who has been raped — because any child who turns up pregnant has, by definition, been raped — will have no choice in some states but to undergo a forced birth.
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
As a Latino, I’m not angry that the first lady compared me to a breakfast taco. I’m more upset that she hasn’t pushed for a proposal such as “Medicare for All” — and that she thinks Latinos would rather hear platitudes about “admiration and love” than support for the policies we actually need.
