Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
When UC Davis violence researcher Dr. Garen Wintemute queried Americans on political violence, race and threats to democracy, he didn't know exactly how scary the results would be, columnist Steve Lopez says.
The news that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID should serve as a wake-up call for the rest of us: Almost three years on, the pandemic is still not going very well, columnist Tyler Cowen says.
Nikolas Cruz is a mass murderer. He killed 14 students and three adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine's Day in 2018, and he has confessed and pleaded guilty. Now it's time to sentence him, columnist Nicholas Goldberg says.
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Watching these past weeks as firefighters battled to stop wildfire from spreading into Yosemite National Park’s famous Mariposa Grove of giant sequoia trees was an urgent reminder of the large-scale threat climate change poses to our national parks, columnist Mark Butler says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.