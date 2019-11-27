Cartoon of the day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jeff Danziger Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other CALIFORNIA OUTDOOR PROPERTIES - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 California Outdoor Properties 4338 Berryessa Knoxville Rd, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-0224 Other REMAX GOLD NAPA/SHERE DAVIS - Ad from 2019-11-23 Nov 23, 2019 Remax Gold Napa - Shere Davis 802 Vallejo St, Napa, CA 94559 707-738-0225 Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 The Loose Caboose Hobbies 820-A Third St, Napa, CA 94559 707-258-1222 Sale NAPA SELF STORAGE - Ad from 2019-11-27 6 hrs ago Napa Self Storage 473 Walnut Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-253-0629 Website Sale CREATIONS FINE JEWELERS - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Creations Fine Jewelers 3341 Solano Avenue, Napa, CA 94558 707-252-8131 Sale COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 COLDWELL BANKER 1775 LINCOLN AVE, NAPA, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Sale WILLIAMSON & CO. - Ad from 2019-11-27 6 hrs ago WILLIAMSON & CO. 1267 NAPA TOWN CENTER, NAPA, CA 94559 707-224-5284 Sale BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Berkshire Hathaway 1900 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-402-8200 Sale PENNYWEIGHT - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 PENNYWEIGHT 1337 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3198 Website Ads Sale BETTER HOMES GARDENS/WINE COUNTRY GROUP - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 BETTER HOMES GARDENS/WINE COUNTRY GROUP 470 FIRST ST EAST, SONOMA, CA 94576 707-939-2082