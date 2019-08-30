Cartoon of the day 38 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Nick Anderson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Nick Anderson editorial cartoon × Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Sale BLUE NOTE NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-08-29 Aug 29, 2019 Blue Note Napa 1030 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-880-2300 Website Ads Sale Lark Shoes - Ad from 2019-08-30 5 hrs ago Lark Shoes 3630 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, CA 94558 707-226-9954 Website Ads Other ASHLEY FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC - Ad from 2019-08-24 Aug 24, 2019 Ashley Furniture Home Stores 4865 Auto Plaza Court, Fairfield, CA 94534 707-864-3537 Website Furniture OLD TOWN FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-08-30 5 hrs ago Old Town Furniture 395 East Monte Vista, Vacaville, CA 95688 707-449-9710 Website Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-08-29 Aug 29, 2019 The Loose Caboose Hobbies 820-A Third St, Napa, CA 94559 707-258-1222 Other COLDWELL BANKER/JOE BRASIL - Ad from 2019-08-24 Aug 24, 2019 Coldwell Banker - Joe Brasil 1775 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Finance FIRST REPUBLIC BANK - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 First Republic Bank 111 PINE ST, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111 415-364-4315 Other CALIFORNIA OUTDOOR PROPERTIES - Ad from 2019-08-24 Aug 24, 2019 California Outdoor Properties 4338 Berryessa Knoxville Rd, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-0224 Medical NAPA VALLEY ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc. 3273 Claremont Way Ste 100, Napa, CA 94558 707-254-7117 Sale PENNYWEIGHT - Ad from 2019-08-29 Aug 29, 2019 PENNYWEIGHT 1337 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3198 Website Ads