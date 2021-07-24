Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
As with hydroxychloroquine, high hopes for Ivermectin owe more to politics than to science, columnist Faye Flam says.
When the legal battle over employees vs. contractors wrapped up in California, no one thought it could harm the independence of the scientific body charged with protecting Delta water. But it did, two Delta advocates say.
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
California has a history of treating public water as a commodity and entrusting it to corporate interests that fail to manage it responsibly, says Alexandra Nagy, the California director for Food & Water Watch
To meaningfully address the intertwined problems of climate change, wildfire risk and housing affordability, land-use policies in California must change. Senate Bill 10 offers a sensible place to start, law professor Christopher S. Elmendorf says.
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Managing droughts well requires extensive and organized preparation, which California sometimes lacks. Our losses will be greater if we manage poorly because of delay, complacency or panic, engineering professor Jay Lund says.
All the major candidates trying to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom and replace him are Republicans, but some wear different stripes, columnist George Skelton says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.