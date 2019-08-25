Cartoon of the day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Lisa Benson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Lisa Benson editorial cartoon × Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other NAPA COUNTY TREASURER/TAX COLLECTOR - Ad from 2019-08-25 6 hrs ago Napa County Treasurer / tax Collector 1195 Third St 108, Napa, CA 94559 707-253-4311 Website Service SNOWDRIFT - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Snowdrift Ski Shop 3090 Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94558 707-255-3509 Website Sale SEBASTIANI THEATER - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Sebastiani Theater 1021 Central, Sonoma, CA 95476 707-996-9756 Service CATALYST MARKETING COMPANY/TWIN PINE CASINO - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 TWIN PINE CASINO 22223 CA-29, Middletown, CA 95461 800-564-4872 Restaurant TAQUERIA ROSITA - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Taqueria Rosita 1214 Main St, Napa, CA 94559 707-253-9208 Website Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-08-19 Aug 19, 2019 The Loose Caboose Hobbies 820-A Third St, Napa, CA 94559 707-258-1222 Other REMAX GOLD NAPA/SHERE DAVIS - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Remax Gold Napa - Shere Davis 802 Vallejo St, Napa, CA 94559 707-738-0225 Furniture LAINEYS FURNITURE FOR LIVING - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Lainey's Furniture For Living 395 E Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville, CA 95688 707-449-6385 Other COLDWELL BANKER/JOE BRASIL - Ad from 2019-08-24 Aug 24, 2019 Coldwell Banker - Joe Brasil 1775 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Finance STARCOM C/O RESOURCES-BANK OF AMERICA - Ad from 2019-08-23 Aug 23, 2019 Starcom C/o Resources-bank of America 27-01 QUEENS PLAZA NORTH FL 3RD, LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101 313-237-8403