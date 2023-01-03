 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cartoon of the Day

  • 0
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon

Gary Varvel editorial cartoon 

Gary Varvel editorial cartoon 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Los Angeles ballot measure raises hope for housing solution

Commentary: Los Angeles ballot measure raises hope for housing solution

Los Angeles voters approved a ballot measure in November to address the city’s housing crisis, which has left tens of thousands of people with no place to live, many others priced out of the area, and prompted recently elected mayor, Karen Bass, to declare a state of emergency. The measure, known as United to House LA, or ULA, is designed to provide both immediate protections to vulnerable tenants and to fund longer-term housing solutions, columnists Laura Pitter and Pete White say. 

Commentary: Science Twitter needs a new home

Commentary: Science Twitter needs a new home

I will miss science Twitter. It’s hard to overstate the influence of the social network on science during the COVID-19 pandemic — and the pandemic’s influence on science Twitter. A rich community of researchers and science journalists existed there before COVID-19, but seemed to expand exponentially during the early months of the pandemic, columnist Lisa Jarvis says. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News