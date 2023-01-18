Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Our unprecedented climate crisis requires unprecedented action now. We have a moral obligation to do no further harm.
What we cannot have in our community are these ongoing shenanigans. Public trust has been diminished significantly and I want better for Napa County.
Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon
Michael Ramirez editorial cartoon
Let us think this through a little clearer and help those that need it more — the tax paying citizens of Napa County!
In the weeks now that Californians have been lashed by high winds during epic rainstorms and multiple mudslides as a series of atmospheric rivers moves through the state, I’ve heard from friends across the country, asking if we’re OK. So it’s weird that Rep. Katie Porter seemed not to have heard any of this, columnist Melinda Henneberger says.
While it might seem like a healthy way to start the year, Dry January glosses over some deeper conversations we should have about the role of alcohol consumption in society.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is arguably the luckiest California governor ever. But some of that luck will run out with the Republican takeover of the U.S. House. Newsom was immensely lucky that fellow Democrats controlled the federal government the last two years. President Joe Biden and Congress showered California with tens of billions in economic aid, enough for the governor to avoid a budget crisis this winter, columnist George Skelton says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.