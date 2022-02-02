Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Children are getting COVID-19, being hospitalized and dying. Sure, it's in relatively small numbers. But how many kids' deaths must there be to count as significant?
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Free speech, like other constitutional rights, only makes sense if one is free to use it unwisely. Otherwise, there’s no freedom to speak; there’s only a freedom to speak what some arbiter declares to be the truth.
Having closely observed the vaccine battles of the last few years, I am not looking forward to the anger, sideshows and threats that will be an inevitable part of legislating our way to herd immunity.
If the Supreme Court decides to outlaw abortion, women with financial means will continue to find skilled practitioners throughout the United States willing to perform the procedure. Or they will travel to Canada, Mexico, Asia or Europe for sterile, legal abortions conducted by trained medical providers.
