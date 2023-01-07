Steve Breen editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Steve Breen editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Someone once said Teslas are smartphones on wheels, so sitting in the driver’s seat for the first time was like trying to master calculus after failing algebra, recalls John Blumenthal.
Steve Breen editorial cartoon
Los Angeles voters approved a ballot measure in November to address the city’s housing crisis, which has left tens of thousands of people with no place to live, many others priced out of the area, and prompted recently elected mayor, Karen Bass, to declare a state of emergency. The measure, known as United to House LA, or ULA, is designed to provide both immediate protections to vulnerable tenants and to fund longer-term housing solutions, columnists Laura Pitter and Pete White say.
Marshall Ramsey editorial cartoon
Columnist Carl P. Leubsdorf shares his predictions for 2023.
There comes a point in your life when you should stop using contemporary slang, because it's def cringe lol.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.