Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
The now-neverending stream of information shapes our perception of time. For many people, especially America’s news-intensive elites, it may make the war feel much longer than it actually has been.
The slap seen ’round the world from Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony holds an important lesson on free speech.
California won’t break off and drift to sea simply because someone younger, louder and more belligerent isn’t holding one of its two Senate seats. Let Feinstein keep at it and finish her term.
Roughly half the U.S. population has little or no memory of the Cold War. Which is good; life ought to be lived without the existential dread of mushroom clouds.
