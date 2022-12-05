A.F. Branco editorial cartoon
After more than two years of being closed to vehicle traffic, Main Street in downtown Napa between Second and Third streets has reopened. We applaud the move, though not on the traditional axis of this controversy.
Although we support the court’s decision and are glad Judi Mazi is paying the price for her fraudulent behavior, these are our thoughts on one individual and not on her chosen profession. Mazi’s criminal actions are not a reflection of naturopathy as a whole.
Steve Kelley editorial cartoon
Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon
Andy Marlette editorial cartoon
Gary Markstein editorial cartoon
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Wealth and income inequality have recently gone down in the U.S., and the decline has been going on for the better part of the last decade.
