As a Latino, I’m not angry that the first lady compared me to a breakfast taco. I’m more upset that she hasn’t pushed for a proposal such as “Medicare for All” — and that she thinks Latinos would rather hear platitudes about “admiration and love” than support for the policies we actually need.
COVID-19 isn’t conquered. The unprecedented acceleration, high efficacy and safety of the first vaccines, made available just 10 months from when the virus was first sequenced, is the model for what we should do next. We can’t be so foolish as to learn nothing from our pandemic past, columnist Eric J. Topol says.
Recent mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois; Buffalo, New York; and Uvalde, Texas, have produced the same futile debates that always follow such tragedies. Conservatives blame mental illness, and liberals blame gun access, columnist Stephen Asma says.
But for me, our growing understanding of the universe only reinforces the fact that Earth is our only home. It’s still the only planet we know of that sustains life. It’s protected by a thin and fragile atmosphere, columnist Tony Barboza says.
