Cartoon of the day 41 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jeff Danziger Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other COLDWELL BANKER/JOE BRASIL - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Coldwell Banker - Joe Brasil 1775 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Sale BLUE NOTE NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-10-08 Oct 8, 2019 Blue Note Napa 1030 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-880-2300 Website Ads Other CALIFORNIA OUTDOOR PROPERTIES - Ad from 2019-10-10 5 hrs ago California Outdoor Properties 4338 Berryessa Knoxville Rd, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-0224 Cleaning STANLEY STEEMER - Ad from 2019-10-08 Oct 8, 2019 Stanley Steemer Napa 1758 Industrial Way #210, Napa, CA 94559 707-226-6466 Website Ads Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-10-08 Oct 8, 2019 The Loose Caboose Hobbies 820-A Third St, Napa, CA 94559 707-258-1222 Sale WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-10-08 Oct 8, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950 Sale PET CLUB - Ad from 2019-10-10 5 hrs ago Pet Club 3535 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 510-595-8120 Creative CAMEO CINEMA - Ad from 2019-10-10 5 hrs ago Cameo Cinema 1340 Main St, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-9779 Cleaning Advanced Eco Cleaning Concepts - Ad from 2019-10-06 Oct 6, 2019 Advanced Eco Cleaning Concepts P.O. Box 2067, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 707-342-7690 Currently Open Website Ads Service SILVERADO ORCHARDS - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Silverado Orchards 601 Pope St, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-1461 Website