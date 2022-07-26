Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
The news that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID should serve as a wake-up call for the rest of us: Almost three years on, the pandemic is still not going very well, columnist Tyler Cowen says.
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
When UC Davis violence researcher Dr. Garen Wintemute queried Americans on political violence, race and threats to democracy, he didn't know exactly how scary the results would be, columnist Steve Lopez says.
Nikolas Cruz is a mass murderer. He killed 14 students and three adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine's Day in 2018, and he has confessed and pleaded guilty. Now it's time to sentence him, columnist Nicholas Goldberg says.
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
These overlapping threats of extreme heat and power outages expose the ways our state is unevenly and inadequately prepared to keep residents safe, columnist Henna Hundal says.
Between out-of-control inflation, ongoing supply-chain struggles, the crisis at the southern border, foreign policy concerns, exploding energy prices, rising crime and a high likelihood that the country is either already or soon will be experiencing stagflation (an inflationary recession), it’s no wonder that Democrats and the Biden administration are talking up the strong labor market, columnist Rachel Greszler says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.