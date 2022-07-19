Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Pediatrician Neil Stone says that there’s no “secret” for staying COVID-19 free because there’s just too much luck involved.
How can we be living in a country where a child who has been raped — because any child who turns up pregnant has, by definition, been raped — will have no choice in some states but to undergo a forced birth.
As a Latino, I’m not angry that the first lady compared me to a breakfast taco. I’m more upset that she hasn’t pushed for a proposal such as “Medicare for All” — and that she thinks Latinos would rather hear platitudes about “admiration and love” than support for the policies we actually need.
Recent mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois; Buffalo, New York; and Uvalde, Texas, have produced the same futile debates that always follow such tragedies. Conservatives blame mental illness, and liberals blame gun access, columnist Stephen Asma says.
