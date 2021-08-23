Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Just think of the diseases that have been conquered by vaccines in the U.S. since I was a child, columnist George Skelton says.
The Democrats have botched their recall options: No prominent Democrat officially has entered the recall race. As a result, conservative talk-show host Larry Elder, the leading contender, could be elected with 18% of the vote, history professor Ralph E. Shaffer says.
Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder is associating himself with a notorious purveyor of misinformation, racism, and conspiracy theories, columnist Yousef Baig says.
These pilot projects could help restructure our state economy into one that prioritizes shared prosperity over the hoarding of individual wealth, two mayors say.
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Local governments should reduce or eliminate housing fees to make it easier to buy a home, two local elected officials say.
