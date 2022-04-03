Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
The slap seen ’round the world from Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony holds an important lesson on free speech.
California won’t break off and drift to sea simply because someone younger, louder and more belligerent isn’t holding one of its two Senate seats. Let Feinstein keep at it and finish her term.
Approximately 6.8 million people in the United States and 147 million worldwide have or will develop alopecia at some point in their lives, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.
As ecologists and anthropologists who study human evolution and human relations with the planet, we are deeply troubled by the continued naturalization of doomsday — the narrative that suffering and societal collapse are the inevitable outcomes of evolutionary forces.
