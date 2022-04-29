Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
California faces a choice between a geriatric senator who some describe as half gone and a younger senator who would be gone half the time.
American cities are full of Black people, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and people who like art galleries and weird food. To many people of a conservative temperament, that’s not very appealing.
"Widely available."
It’s time to change the dynamic in which a police stop for a broken tail light yields a tragic outcome.
Less than a year and a half in office, Alex Padilla has already made his mark in the U.S. Senate.
