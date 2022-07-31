Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
When UC Davis violence researcher Dr. Garen Wintemute queried Americans on political violence, race and threats to democracy, he didn't know exactly how scary the results would be, columnist Steve Lopez says.
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
A progressive boss is still a boss. Yet for decades, senior leadership at left-leaning organizations have been excused from providing their staff with living wages, good benefits and inclusive work environments, in part because employees themselves feared holding bosses accountable for their hypocrisy could hurt the cause, columnists Hayley Brown and Katie Barrows say.
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Last year, reduced water deliveries in the state led to 395,000 acres of cropland being idled, according to University of California, Merced researchers, and about 8,750 agricultural workers lost their jobs, columnist Joe L. Del Bosque says.
Nikolas Cruz is a mass murderer. He killed 14 students and three adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine's Day in 2018, and he has confessed and pleaded guilty. Now it's time to sentence him, columnist Nicholas Goldberg says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.