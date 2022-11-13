Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Suzanne Truchard has abundant energy, a compassionate soul, and unwavering diligence to get work done. She deserves your vote on Nov. 8.
The Register's recent coverage of the child abuse case in Napa County (Former Pope Valley School Employee Faces Multiple Sex Abuse Counts) caused me to reflect on the importance of child sexual abuse prevention education in our homes, schools, and community. An incident of this magnitude is a tragedy in any family and any community, and my heart goes out to the residents of Pope Valley.
The city of Napa is about to hold a series of workshops on making our streets safer and more livable. The editorial board encourages anyone that can to attend.
Together, the members of the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Napa County, are launching the "Mi Familia, Mi Communidad" campaign to inspire Napa County residents to build a resilient community that is safe and supportive for our kids and families.
Our lawmakers have made historic investments to fight climate change, but it’s not enough. The scale of our problems is staggering. Believe me when I tell you that our homes and our families are all at risk. We must urgently do more. This November, we can. Vote yes on Prop 30.
