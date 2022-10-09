Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Based on her Planning Commission experience and social services background, the Napa Valley Register editorial board believes Joelle Gallagher is the best choice in the District 1 supervisor race.
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Steve Breen editorial cartoon
Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon
Gary Markstein editorial cartoon
Tom Stiglich editorial cartoon
Most of his traditional allies in the California Democratic establishment are living up to the national reputation they long ago earned as knee-jerk, tax-and-spend, out-of-control liberals, columnist George Skelton says.
The Napa Valley Register editorial board explains its function as it relaunches.
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.