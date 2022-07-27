Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
When UC Davis violence researcher Dr. Garen Wintemute queried Americans on political violence, race and threats to democracy, he didn't know exactly how scary the results would be, columnist Steve Lopez says.
The news that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID should serve as a wake-up call for the rest of us: Almost three years on, the pandemic is still not going very well, columnist Tyler Cowen says.
Nikolas Cruz is a mass murderer. He killed 14 students and three adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine's Day in 2018, and he has confessed and pleaded guilty. Now it's time to sentence him, columnist Nicholas Goldberg says.
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
These overlapping threats of extreme heat and power outages expose the ways our state is unevenly and inadequately prepared to keep residents safe, columnist Henna Hundal says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.