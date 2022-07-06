Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
After the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Congress enacted the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most important gun violence prevention law in three decades. But days earlier, on June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen marked a major step backward, columnist Griffin Dix says.
American children are also especially vulnerable to bloodshed compared with those in similarly wealthy countries, columnist Isaac Lozano says.
No matter what your view of climate change, we should all agree that Congress is the right venue to have this issue debated and decided, columnist Derrick Morgan says.
Within hours of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion was banned in 13 states when so-called trigger laws went into effect. The grim impact of criminalizing women’s choices about their bodies will be stark and immediate, but predictable, columnist Robin Maril says.
