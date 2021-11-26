Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Instead of delivering innovations to stop climate change, companies are remarketing fossil fuels as clean fuels, says Sara Gersen, a clean energy attorney on Earthjustice’s Right to Zero campaign.
For decades, when Napa County was in need, the Napa Valley Vintners have stepped up to help, the Editorial Board says.
An alliance of groups should come together to address the issue of homeownership for marginalized communities, say officials of California Community Builders.
Maybe I need to spend less time on Nextdoor. TikTok, here I come, columnist Robin Abcarian says.
An MIT-Stanford study found that extending the operation of Diablo Canyon would cut energy sector carbon emissions, two elected officials say.
It embodies the ugliness at the heart of the radicalized Republican Party, which cannot bring itself to condemn white male violence, but rather condones and even cultivates it, columnist Jean Guerrero says.
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Being able to access parks and other open space is good for our mental and physical health – and it helps address the climate crisis, says Thomas Wong, board president of the San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District and board chair of Nature for All.
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
