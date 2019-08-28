Cartoon of the day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Nick Anderson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Nick Anderson editorial cartoon × Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other CALIFORNIA OUTDOOR PROPERTIES - Ad from 2019-08-24 Aug 24, 2019 California Outdoor Properties 4338 Berryessa Knoxville Rd, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-0224 Medical NAPA VALLEY ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc. 3273 Claremont Way Ste 100, Napa, CA 94558 707-254-7117 Sale COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 COLDWELL BANKER 1775 LINCOLN AVE, NAPA, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Other WILSON & WILSON REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Wilson & Wilson Real Estate 1083 Rose Dr, Napa, CA 94558 707-257-2007 Sale PATINA ESTATE & FINE JEWELRY - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Patina Estate & Fine Jewelry 1342 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-5445 Website Insurance STATE FARM/MARK COLEMAN - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 State Farm/Mark Coleman 1842 Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94558 707-253-1200 Website Other BETTER HOMES GARDENS/WINE COUNTRY GROUP - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 BETTER HOMES GARDENS/WINE COUNTRY GROUP 470 FIRST ST EAST, SONOMA, CA 94576 707-939-2082 Finance BANK OF STOCKTON AVP MARKETING - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Bank of Stockton Avp Marketing 301 E. MINER AVENUE, STOCKTON, CA 95202 209-929-1453 Home A-1 GUARANTEED HEATING & AIR - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 A-1 Guaranteed Heating & Air 1768 Broadway, Vallejo, CA 94589 707-645-0734 Website Ads Medical NAPA VALLEY ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc. 3273 Claremont Way Ste 100, Napa, CA 94558 707-254-7117