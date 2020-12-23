Nick Anderson editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Nick Anderson editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
We must recognize that the cost of prevention is minuscule compared with the cost of rebuilding after a disaster, the editorial board says.
California’s forests can again function as they did historically and be more resilient to wildfires, if the state makes these major shifts, says Robert Dugan, chair of the Placer County Water Agency Board of Directors.
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Nick Anderson editorial cartoon
Signe Wilkinson editorial cartoon
Lawmakers at every level of government have a role to play in tackling the student homelessness crisis, two education advocates say.
Given the likelihood that Californians will not return to in-person public meetings for awhile, we must bring the Brown Act into the post-pandemic 21st century, says Shawn Landres, chair of the Santa Monica Planning Commission.
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
California should create a citizens’ initiative review process to weigh in independently for the public interest when special interests are battling it out, says Nathan Gardels, executive adviser to Think Long Committee for California.
Hunter’s problems are providing a crucial first test of the president-elect’s vow to restore Justice Department independence from White House influence, says columnist Carl P. Leubsdorf.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.