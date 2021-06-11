Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
The ruling last week by a San Diego judge is wrong as a matter of constitutional law and of common sense, Berkeley law dean Erwin Chemerinsky says.
Things are going well in California and polls show the governor in a good position, so the sooner the vote happens, the better for Newsom, columnist Mark Z. Barabak says.
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
A combination of ignorance and reluctance to call police have reduced the effectiveness of California's "Red Flag" gun law, columnist George Skelton says.
In the conservation effort to protect 30% of land and ocean by the year 2030, we need to include diverse communities in policy discussions, says advocate Marce Gutiérrez-Graudiņš.
