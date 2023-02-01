Tom Stiglich editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Tom Stiglich editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Despite the anxieties we are all feeling in the aftermath of the recent mass shootings, our board wants to make note of a simple fact: we are not helpless. The influx of alarming headlines may be coming from communities less than 100 miles away, but Napa County residents have a voice and can use it to address gun safety.
Andy Marlette editorial cartoon
Al Goodwyn editorial cartoon
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Steve Benson editorial cartoon
Gary Markstein editorial cartoon
The median age of mass shooters in the United States is 32. Yet the man who shot dead 11 people in Monterey Park on Saturday before turning the gun on himself was 72 years old — the oldest mass shooter in modern American history, our records show. Meanwhile, the man who is alleged to have killed seven in Half Moon Bay on Monday was also older than most — 66, the third-oldest in history, columnists James Densley and Jillian Peterson say.
The first mass shooting I remember is Sandy Hook in 2012. I was in middle school then, and I could tell something was wrong when I walked downstairs and saw my parents watching the news while it was still light out, columnist Paige Masten says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.