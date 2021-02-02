A failed impeachment would be functionally equivalent to a successful censure: It would put both chambers of Congress on record against presidential misconduct without having any legal effect, columnist Ramesh Ponnuru says.
We must supercharge efforts to invest in students and refuse to allow COVID-19 to disrupt access to higher education, says Loren J. Blanchard, executive vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the California State University.
By using Artificial Intelligence, Big Tech can enforce objective policies on users’ hateful, inflammatory, racist or toxic speech, and apply them consistently, says May Habib CEO of San Francisco-based company Writer.