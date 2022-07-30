Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
Tags
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
When UC Davis violence researcher Dr. Garen Wintemute queried Americans on political violence, race and threats to democracy, he didn't know exactly how scary the results would be, columnist Steve Lopez says.
Nikolas Cruz is a mass murderer. He killed 14 students and three adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine's Day in 2018, and he has confessed and pleaded guilty. Now it's time to sentence him, columnist Nicholas Goldberg says.
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
A progressive boss is still a boss. Yet for decades, senior leadership at left-leaning organizations have been excused from providing their staff with living wages, good benefits and inclusive work environments, in part because employees themselves feared holding bosses accountable for their hypocrisy could hurt the cause, columnists Hayley Brown and Katie Barrows say.
The news that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID should serve as a wake-up call for the rest of us: Almost three years on, the pandemic is still not going very well, columnist Tyler Cowen says.
