Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Instead of celebrating and building upon scientific progress, our nation’s highest court is casting it aside, pushing American society backward.
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
We all agree that we must dramatically cut our carbon dioxide emissions to help limit global warming and avoid future climate catastrophes, columnist Igor Sill says.
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
The global alarm sounded on this virus should be a warning to intervene now while the disease is manageable and take steps to limit future outbreaks, two goals well within reach, columnist Wendy Orent says.
Today, grizzlies in the Lower 48 are confined to Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Their population dropped from 50,000 to about 1,500 before they were declared endangered in 1975. Now there are about 2,000, columnist Nicholas Goldberg says.
Teachers should be free to teach. Under the direction of local school leaders, educators need space to cultivate the intellectual and moral growth of their students without the heavy hand of a distant, self-serving education establishment, columnist Daniel B. Coupland says.
